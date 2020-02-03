Chevron Shale Write-off Hurts Results

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) wrote off $10.4 billion related to shale gas production in Appalachia and deep-water projects in the Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter, hurting its quarterly results. The company had previously warned that the write-offs would total $10 billion to $11 billion.

Lower crude and natural gas prices also had an effect on results. The average sale price per barrel of oil and natural gas liquids was 16 percent lower than in 2018. These factors were partially offset by higher production. Output from the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oil field, rose 36 percent from a year ago.

The company posted a $6.6 billion, or $3.51 a share, loss for the three months through December. The company reported $36.35 billion in revenue for the period, down 14 percent year over year. Analysts had expected revenue of $38.64 billion.

Earnings were $1.49 per share on an adjusted basis, down from $1.95 per share in the same quarter a year earlier. That beat analysts’ expectations of earnings of $1.45 per share. Last quarter, the company earned $1.36 per share, and brought in $36.12 billion in revenue. Total earnings for 2019 fell 80 percent, to $2.92 billion, or $1.54 per share, compared with $14.82 billion in 2018.

The company’s upstream operations in the U.S. lost $7.5 billion in the quarter, after earning $964 million in the same period last year. The U.S. refining business earned $488 million, up 90.6 percent year over year. The company’s international raw materials business booked a $731 million profit, down 68.6 percent from a year ago. Profit at the international business fell 70 percent from the previous year to $184 million. Oil-equivalent production was unchanged year over year at 3.08 million barrels per day.

Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth said in a statement, “Cash flow from operations remained strong in 2019, allowing the company to deliver on all our financial priorities. We paid $9 billion in dividends, repurchased $4 billion of shares, funded our capital program and successfully captured several inorganic investment opportunities, all while reducing debt by more than $7 billion. Earlier this week, we announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.10 per share, reinforcing our commitment to growing shareholder returns.”