Data Shows More Stoned Drivers On The Road

Data from a new study shows that more Americans are hitting the road high in the wake of marijuana legalization in a number of states across the nation. The report, which was based on state-collected data, was published by the AAA Foundation. The federal government lacks equivalent national statistics about fatal crashes involving marijuana.

Eleven states have legalized recreational or adult-use cannabis, and 33 states permit some form of medical marijuana use. Marijuana is still illegal nationwide. Studies have found that marijuana intoxication can result in delayed reaction times, an inability to judge speed correctly, and impaired spatial awareness.

The AAA study focused on a specific component of marijuana, known as Delta 9-THC. That component has been found to indicate the presence of active cannabis intoxicants in a person’s body. Other compounds, which can linger for days or weeks, have been found not to be a good indicator of actual intoxication.

The study found that in the five years since voters approved recreational marijuana use for adults in Washington state in 2012, the number of THC-positive drivers involved in fatal crashes more than doubled, rising from an average of 56 drivers annually to an average of 130 drivers in the following five years. Increased enforcement and testing conducted by police officers after legalization may also be a factor in the uptick.

While the study didn’t examine whether the drivers were at fault for the crashes, public health officials say it’s a worrying trend. In Colorado and in California, public-health officials have launched multi-million-dollar education campaigns to remind drivers of the consequences of driving while high.

Alcohol-related crashes still remain a far larger problem than marijuana-impaired drivers. According to federal statistics, drivers are four times as likely to get behind the wheel after drinking than they are after consuming marijuana. In 2018, alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities accounted for 29 percent of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the United States.