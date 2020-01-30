Scientists Attempting To Fast Track A Coronavirus Vaccine

A strange, pneumonia-like illness is striking across China and scientists are attempting to fast track a vaccine to fight it. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, in Australia, and at least three companies are working on vaccine candidates to stop the spread of the disease. Chinese scientists posted the genetic makeup of the virus on a public database on Friday, Jan. 10.

The coronavirus is similar to the viruses that caused the SARS outbreak in 2003 and MERS in 2012. So far, the coronavirus has infected about 6,000 people and killed more than 130. In the past five years alone, the world has also faced outbreaks of Ebola and Zika. Experts believe that the frequency of outbreaks will only increase because of global travel, urbanization, and climate change, along with other factors.

Historically, vaccines have been one of the greatest public health tools to prevent disease. Unfortunately, a coronavirus vaccine is still months, or maybe even years, away. Vaccines must undergo extensive testing in animals and humans before it is made available to the public. It took about 20 months to develop a vaccine against SARS in 2003 and six months to develop a vaccine against Zika in 2015.

Scientists are hoping to fast track a vaccine for the coronavirus by using the template for the SARS vaccine and changing out just enough genetic code to make it work for the new virus. Using that genetic information to create synthetic messenger RNA should help induce high levels of antibodies that can fight off an infection. The vaccine will be tested in mice infected with the virus to see how well it works.

Although efforts to come up with a vaccine for this new coronavirus have been accelerated, research is still at an early stage. Vaccine development remains an expensive and risky process. It is impossible to predict whether this outbreak is likely to have ended by the time a vaccine is developed and released.