Google And Activision Blizzard Sign Exclusive Deal

Alphabet Inc.’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) have entered a multi-year strategic partnership that makes Google Cloud Activision’s preferred cloud provider and YouTube the exclusive source for Activision’s live esports games. Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports, said in his statement, “This partnership will help us deliver on that promise at new levels, by combining our passionate communities of fans and players with YouTube’s powerful content platform and exciting history of supporting next-generation entertainment.”

The deal means that both the Call of Duty, Hearthstone, and Overwatch leagues will be streamed on YouTube for the foreseeable future. The Call of Duty League’s inaugural season launched last weekend, with 12 teams competing at the Minneapolis Armory in Minnesota. The league netted nearly 700,000 live viewers on the first stream. The Overwatch League’s 2020 season is slated to begin on Feb. 8. It received 13 million views during the first week of last season.

The move is a huge loss for Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch, which previously held the exclusive rights for the Overwatch League. Activision had entered a $90 million deal with Twitch to stream the first two seasons of the Overwatch League on the platform. The terms of Activision’s deal with Google remain undisclosed.

Twitch is still the dominant presence in livestreaming, but it is starting to see its dominance slip away. It has been losing individual streamers to YouTube, Facebook and Mixer for a little while now. Its market share fell to 61 percent in 2019 from 67.1 percent in 2018, while YouTube Gaming held roughly 27 percent and Facebook Gaming rising to 8.5 percent from 3.1 percent in the same time period.

Rival outlets have been seeking to sign away Twitch’s biggest stars. Top Twitch streamers like Ninja and Shroud have made exclusive deals with Microsoft’s streaming platform Mixer. YouTube Gaming has signed exclusivity deals with some popular streamers, including CouRage, Valkyrae, LazarBeam, and Muselk. Combined, the four have 23.3 million subscribers on the platform.