New York Bill Aims to Ban Cashless Business in the City

New legislation passed by New York City Council, on Thursday, prohibits New York City restaurants and other retail establishments from rejecting payments. Supporters of this bill say that cashless businesses—those which require credit or debit cards and other electronic payments (like Apple Pay and Google Wallet, etc)—discriminate against impoverished citizens who may not have a credit card or even a bank account. It also discriminates against minors who are unable to have either.

New York City Council member Ritchie Torres confides, “The City of New York cannot allow the digital economy to leave behind the 25 percent of New Yorkers who are chronically unbanked and underbanked.”

Similar legislation is already in place in many other parts of the country, including other big cities like Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Accordingly, Torres adds, “No longer in NYC will brick-and-mortar businesses have the right to refuse cash [and] effectively discriminate against customers who lack access to credit and debit.”

The critical legislation was approved 43 to 3—hardly a debate—and will also prohibit businesses from charging anyone who pays cash a higher price than those who use a card or digital payment service.

Indeed, the lead bill sponsor Tweeted “We are reining in the excesses of the digital economy.”

Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union president Stuart Appelbaum approves the move. He comments, “Forcing customers to use only credit or debit is a discriminatory business model that disadvantages low-income people, people of color, undocumented immigrants, and seniors.”

Appelbaum concludes, “Communities of color in New York City are more than twice as likely to be unbanked and are far less likely to host a branch of a bank than the national average. This critical bill will ensure everyone can shop or eat at any store in our city.”