Union Membership At Record Low

The percentage of American workers participating in labor unions declined to a new record low last year. According to recently released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the percentage of salaried workers in labor unions fell 0.2 points in 2019 to 10.3 percent. That represented a decline of 170,000 union members. Another 1.8 million workers were not affiliated with a union, but were still covered by a union contract.

Membership in unions is now almost half the 20.3 percent rate recorded in 1983, the first year in which comparable data was available. More than half of the nation’s 14.6 million union members are concentrated in just seven states: California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, and Washington. Those states accounted for a third of the workforce.

Last year’s drop is almost entirely due to fewer union members in the private sector. About 34 percent of government and other public-sector workers belonged to unions last year, versus 6.2 percent of those in the private sector. Local government, which employs heavily unionized occupations like police officers, firefighters and teachers, had the highest rates of union membership. Rates were lowest in finance, insurance, technical service, and food service.

According to the data, older workers were more likely to be unionized than younger workers by a 4-point margin. Men were more likely to be in unions than women by a 1.1-point margin. According to the Labor Department’s data, median weekly pay for full-time union members was $1,095 last year versus $892 for nonmembers.

Overall union membership rates have trended at record lows for a decade. In the mid-1960s, nearly 30 percent of U.S. workers were in unions. Economists point to the decline as a reason why wage growth has been relatively soft in recent years. Employers spend about $340 million a year on consultants that help keep workers from unionizing.