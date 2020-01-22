Viking To Begin Great Lakes Cruises

Viking is launching three new eight-day Viking cruises to explore the Great Lakes. The excursion cruises, slated to begin in 2022, will all either start or end at the Port of Milwaukee. According to the City of Milwaukee, about 20 Viking cruises will start or end at the Port of Milwaukee during the 2022 season.

The company is launching a new Undiscovered Great Lakes eight-day cruise between Thunder Bay and Milwaukee that start at $6,695 a person. Also launching are eight-day Great Lakes Explorer cruises between Milwaukee and Thunder Bay that starts at $6,495 per person and a Niagara and the Great Lakes cruise from Toronto to Milwaukee that starts at $5,995. New vessels for the Great Lakes cruises are currently under construction.

The Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris will each host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The Viking Octantis is scheduled to embark on itineraries to Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes in January 2022. The Viking Polaris will sail to Antarctica and the Arctic and is set to debut in August 2022.

According to the news release, Viking has partnered with Milwaukee Food and City Tours to conduct its excursions. Passengers will be able to go on daylong excursions to learn about Milwaukee history, culture, economy, and environment. Through a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), scientists will join Great Lakes expeditions to conduct research and may offer lectures about the unique environment of the Great Lakes during the voyages.

Viking currently has a fleet of 79 vessels, including 73 river ships and six ocean-going vessels. With the addition of the new ships, it will now offer voyages on 20 rivers, five oceans, and five Great Lakes in 95 countries and all seven continents. The company is currently the largest operator of river ships in the world and may have as many as 16 ocean ships by 2027.