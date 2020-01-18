Alphabet Reaches $1 Trillion Valuation

Mountain View, Calif.-based Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has just joined the $1 trillion club after adding about $8 billion in value on Thursday. According to research from Dow Jones Market Data, the Silicon Valley company made the jump from $900 billion to a $1 trillion in market value in 47 trading days. The firm’s value places it in rarefied territory, becoming just the third technology company in the four-comma club.

The company joins Apple and Microsoft as the only U.S. companies with a 12-digit market value. Apple became the first U.S. company to cross the $1 trillion mark on Aug. 2, 2018. Microsoft first reached the level on April 25, 2019. Amazon.com Inc. surpassed $1 trillion in value in a single intraday trade in Sept. 2018, but has never closed a trading session above the mark, so has never officially had a $1 trillion market cap. Facebook Inc. is the next closest to the mark, with an all-time high market cap of $632.4 billion reached on Thursday.

Alphabet shares climbed 28.1 percent last year and has gained 8.3 percent this year through Monday. The company reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3. Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet to report adjusted earnings of $12.53 a share on revenue of $46.9 billion for the fourth quarter.

Alphabet’s ascent has been fueled by strong expectations for its advertising sales. According to eMarketer, the company’s Google unit commands 73 percent of the U.S. ad market for internet searches and 31 percent of digital ad dollars worldwide. Google’s core ad revenue accounted for 84 percent of Alphabet’s total annual sales in its most recently reported quarter and has had consistent annual revenue growth of 20 percent the past decade.

In a surprise announcement in December 2019, Alphabet founder Larry Page announced plans to step down as CEO, along with co-founder and president Sergey Brin. Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will succeed Page as Alphabet CEO. Page and Brin still have control over most of the company’s voting shares, giving them significant influence in major decisions.