Amazon Files To Block JEDI Contract

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will file a lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp. from starting work on the $10 billion Pentagon Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract. The retail giant already filed a lawsuit challenging the Pentagon’s decision process in October. It now plans to file a motion for a temporary restraining order on Jan. 24 to temporarily block Microsoft from working on the contract until its complaint is resolved.

The JEDI contract involves moving the Department of Defense’s data over onto the cloud to make the Pentagon more technologically agile. It is meant to give the military better access to data and the cloud from battlefields and other remote locations.

Microsoft won the contract in October, even though Amazon had been tipped as the frontrunner to win the contract. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes that his company won the contract due to its hybrid cloud offering, which mixes pure cloud computing with on-site computing. Amazon says that it, not Microsoft, is the most qualified to handle the job.

Amazon has claimed it was unfairly excluded from winning the JEDI contract due to political interference from President Trump. Trump has been critical of Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos, even calling him names on Twitter. The Department of Defense has stood by its decision, issuing a statement saying the decision was conducted freely and fairly, without any outside influence. Microsoft has apparently indicated that it will move to dismiss the case.

If successful, the new filing would prevent Microsoft from starting work until the first suit is resolved. The judge has been asked by the companies to rule on Amazon’s newest filing by February 11, the day the Microsoft project was due to start.