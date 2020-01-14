Budget Deficit Reached Above $1 Trillion In 2019

The U.S. fiscal deficit topped $1 trillion in 2019, according to Treasury Department figures. The budget shortfall hit $1.02 trillion for the January-to-December period, a 17.1 percent increase from 2018. This was the first calendar year since 2012 that the deficit topped $1 trillion. Last year’s deficit would have been even larger if not for a series of interest-rate cuts undertaken by the Federal Reserve in 2019.

A wave of retirements by baby boomers has begun to drive up annual spending on Social Security and Medicare. President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax-cut package in late 2017, which reduced federal tax revenue, and a series of bipartisan congressional agreements to increase spending on the military and on nondefense domestic programs have also driven up the deficit. Tax revenues are hundreds of billions of dollars below where the Congressional Budget Office predicted they would be before the tax-cut package, while spending is accelerating at roughly the same pace.

Some were surprised that the budget gap widened despite a growing economy. That is unusual for a growing economy that has low unemployment. In recent periods in the United States, sustained economic expansions have resulted in lower deficits.

In the three years Mr. Trump has been president, federal revenues have increased by an average of 2.6 percent per year, while spending has increased by 5.7 percent per year and the deficit has grown by 20.8 percent per year. The deficit growth is nearly four times as fast, on average, under President Trump than it was under Barack Obama when he was president. Total federal receipts rose by 5 percent in 2019, after falling slightly in 2018. It was the fastest rate of growth for tax receipts since 2015.

For the current fiscal year, which began in October, receipts have totaled $806.5 billion through December while outlays have come to $1.16 trillion. This means the shortfall is already at $356.6 billion, an 11.7 percent increase from a year ago. If that pace continues, the fiscal deficit for 2019-20 will also be more than $1 trillion.