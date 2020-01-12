Apple Dials Back Device Trade-in Values

Apple devices have long been praised for retaining their resale value over years, so it came as a surprise to many to learn that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has slashed trade-in values for its devices both in the United States and overseas. Apple has cut how much it pays for nearly all used devices, including older iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs. Apple hasn’t provided a reason for these price cuts.

The most dramatic reduction in the U.S. is for the iPhone XS Max. Apple is no longer paying up to $600, but only a maximum of $500 if the device is in mint condition. The standard iPhone XS now has a trade-in value of $420 instead of its previous $500, while the iPhone XR is now worth up to $300 instead of $370. Other older models of iPhones have received more modest reduction ranging from $20 to $50.

The iMac Pro is now $4150, worth $90 less, while the iPad Pro trade-in maximum is $220, $70 less than previously. All Apple Watch models have the same trade-in value as before except for the Series 4 now $100, down from $110. Macs didn’t see much change.

While the value reductions were surprising in the U.S., they were even more dramatic overseas. In Germany, Apple’s MacBook Pro has a trade-in value of about 690 Euros now, a cut of 510 Euros from the previous 1,200 Euros. In Germany, the trade-in value of the MacBook Air has dropped from 450 Euros to just 320 Euros, and the iPhone XS Max dropped from 500 Euros to 430 Euros.

With the trade-in value of Apple devices dropping, some users are wondering if they might get better deals selling their old iPhones and iPads to private buyers. Unfortunately, this can be a big hassle and might not be any more beneficial than trading them in. Plus, with Apple’s trade-in program, devices that are no longer viable are recycled instead of trashed.