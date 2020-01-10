Uber Changes App After California Law Enacted

Uber is making changes to its app for both drivers and passengers in California after the state’s groundbreaking new gig work law was enacted. AB5, the new gig-work law that took effect Jan. 1, makes it harder for companies to claim that workers are independent contractors rather than employees. The company is betting that by giving drivers more control and making fares more transparent, they can avoid some of the repercussions of the law.

Some of the biggest changes will be to the pricing displayed on the app. Passengers will now see an estimated price range, rather than a firm fixed price, based on the existing time and distance rates. Drivers will see a trip’s time, distance, destination and estimated fare ahead of time, and can reject ride requests without penalties. Uber drivers will receive exactly what passengers pay, minus the company’s commission, which is now capped at 25 percent plus a flat-rate, per-ride “marketplace fee” for connecting riders to drivers.

Pricing for surge, meaning times of high demand, will now be calculated as a multiple of the trip fare rather than a dollar amount. Surge pricing will be included in fare estimates for both passengers and drivers. Drivers will also see an icon next to the fare range to indicate that surge is being factored into the estimate.

Riders can now rate drivers as “favorites.” Drivers designated as such will be offered the right of first refusal on prescheduled rides. Drivers who are given a one-star rating won’t be matched on future rides.

Uber sent emails to 150,000 California drivers and millions of California passengers to alert them to the changes. Uber explained the changes as “due to new state laws,” saying, “These changes may take some getting used to, but our goal is to keep Uber available to as many qualified drivers as possible, without restricting the number of drivers who can work at a given time. We want your Uber experience to be excellent, and fewer drivers on the road would mean a more expensive and less reliable service for you.”