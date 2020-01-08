Nutritionists say Mediterranean diet is best – the third year in a row

With the new year 2020 just beginning people are once again deciding on which diet, exercise or lifestyle change to embark on as they become more health-conscious due to their desire to feel better and live longer. Diets play a key role in keeping ourselves healthy.

For the third year in a row now, the Mediterranean diet has been named the best diet by nutritionists.

This annual ranking was published by the US News and World Report and it scrutinizes eating styles according to the following criteria: how easy the diet is to follow, whether or not it can result in short-term and long-term weight loss and how complete its nutrition is, as well as how safe it is and if it has the potential for preventing or managing diabetes or heart disease.

The Mediterranean diet is science-backed and is sometimes considered more of a lifestyle rather than a diet. It includes mostly plant-based foods like lots of vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, seafood and lean proteins with lesser amounts of meat and dairy. It also includes the healthy fats such as fish oil and olive oil.

Another benefit of the Mediterranean diet is that its focus is on eating more traditional foods and excluding today’s modern foods that are processed and packaged.

The Mediterranean diet is also sustainable in that its just healthy eating. No junk food. Its easy to follow. No rules set in stone. Eat natural and fresh everyday.

A typical day on the Mediterranean diet would include an egg, whole wheat toast, and grille tomatoes or sliced avocados for breakfast; salad greens, tomatoes, olives, whole grain bread, hummus or other legume for lunch; salmon, vegetable and brown rice or legumes for dinner or you could try a whole-grain pizza with tomato sauce, grilled vegetables and low-fat cheese. You could add shredded chicken, ham or tuna for some meat protein to the pizza.

While adopting the Mediterranean diet, some suitable snacks would include small servings of nuts, whole fruits like oranges, apples or grapes, some dried fruits like apricot or figs, small servings of yogurt without the typical sugary fruit added, hummus with finger veggies like celery and carrots, etc. and avocados (no sugar added) on whole-grain toast.

According to MedicalNewsToday benefits of the Mediterranean diet include the lowering of cardiovascular risks, preventing or managing diabetes, improving your sleep quality, and weight loss as well as an overall healthy state of mind.