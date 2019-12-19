Supreme Court Declines Case On Homeless Ban

The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a case that would have made it a crime to camp and sleep in public spaces. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled last year that prosecuting homeless individuals violated the Constitution because their situation was an “unavoidable consequence of one’s status or being.” The decision by the Supreme Court lets the ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals stand.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed nearly a decade ago when six people sued the city of Boise, Idaho for repeatedly ticketing them for violating an ordinance against sleeping outside. The 9th Circuit eventually determined the local law was unconstitutional to enforce rules that stop homeless people from camping in public places when they have no place else to go. The decision by the Supreme Court means states across the 9th Circuit can no longer enforce similar statutes.

Major West Coast cities and counties with soaring homeless populations have been increasingly designing laws to regulate the makeshift encampments that appear on sidewalks and in parks. A new report from the National Law Center for Homelessness and Poverty found a 15 percent increase in the number of cities that punish homeless people for sleeping in public over the past three years. In that time, the number of unsheltered homeless rose by 10 percent.

The homeless and their advocates say ticketing homeless people does nothing to solve the bigger housing crisis. Maria Foscarinis, executive director of the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, commented, “We’re thrilled that the court has let the 9th Circuit decision stand so that homeless people are not punished for sleeping on the streets when they have no other option. But ultimately, our goal is to end homelessness through housing, which is effective and saves taxpayer dollars, so that no one has to sleep on the streets in the first place.” Nan Roman, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said, “Criminalization isn’t a strategy for ending homelessness. It is the consequence of not having a strategy.”