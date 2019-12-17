New Food Labels Could Include Exercise Advice

Researchers from Loughborough University have been studying whether a new food labeling system that shows how much exercise would be needed to burn off the foods’ calories could help battle obesity. The proposed food labeling system, called Physical Activity Calorie Equivalent (PACE), would show how many minutes or miles of physical activity are needed to burn off the calories in a particular food or drink. The study’s findings have been published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

The study’s authors analyzed data from 15 major studies on PACE labeling for their research. They found that, on average, people ate 65 fewer calories per meal when they knew how much physical activity it would take to compensate for eating certain items. The researchers claim the program could potentially save a person up to 200 calories per day.

The researchers are hopeful new labelling system will help people reduce their daily calorie intake, opt for healthier food options, and think more about fitness. The study’s lead professor, Amanda Daley, said, “The evidence shows that even a relatively small reduction in daily calorie intake (100 calories) combined with a sustained increase in physical activity is likely to be good for health and could help curb obesity at the population level. PACE labeling may help people achieve this.”

The study’s authors say the new labels put calories into context to keep people from overeating or inspiring them to be more active. For example, thev230 calories in a small bar of chocolate would require about 46 minutes of walking or 23 minutes of running to burn off those calories. A can of soda would take 26 minutes of walking or 13 minutes of running to burn off.

Critics are concerned that the new labels could promote or exacerbate eating disorders. Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at Beat, the U.K.’s leading eating disorder charity, said in an interview, “Although we recognize the importance of reducing obesity, labeling food in this way risks being incredibly triggering for those suffering from or vulnerable to eating disorders. We know that many people with eating disorders struggle with excessive exercising, so being told exactly how much exercise it would take to burn off particular foods risks exacerbating their symptoms.”