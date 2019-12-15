Celadon Trucking Declares Bankruptcy

Indiana-based trucking company Celadon Trucking has filed for bankruptcy and shut down operations. CEO Paul Svindland confirmed the company’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and says all business operations will be shut down except for the “Taylor Express” subsidiary in Hope Mills, North Carolina. Now, more than 3,200 former Celadon drivers and 500 administrative personnel are looking for work.

Svindland said in his statement that the company will ensure drivers deliver their last loads safely and will then be instructed on where to deliver their equipment. However, reports have emerged of thousands of drivers stranded across the U.S. because company gas cards have been shut off. Depending on the truck, it can cost a driver anywhere from about $400 to $700 to fill up. That money will have to come out of driver’s pockets.

The shutdown comes just days after two former company officials were indicted by a grand jury over a fraud scheme involving the company. Former COO William Meek, 39, and former CFO Bobby Peavler, 40, both of Indianapolis, were indicted on multiple charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says the pair concocted and carried-out a complex scheme to inflate the company’s value, which ultimately cost shareholders more than $60 million. If convicted, they could face decades in prison.

The bankruptcy raises new concerns about the state of the trucking industry, which continues to suffer an industry downturn. More than 600 trucking companies have reportedly filed for bankruptcy in the first half of the year. According to the Indiana Motor Trucking Association, the industry is short about 60,000 drivers nationwide. That number could grow to 100,000 over the next few years.

Some of thousands of former Celadon employees are getting help from the public and other companies. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he has directed his offices and community partners to identify Celadon workers and provide short-term resources and training to help with getting a new job. John Paugh, President and CEO of Carter Express/Logistics in Anderson, said his company is offering a job and two-week sign-on bonus to any Celadon employee. A spokesperson for Indianapolis-based Venture Logistics said their company was looking to hire “any qualifying driver.”