YouTube Strengthens Harassment Policy

YouTube has strengthened its policy on hateful and bigoted content to take on the harassment running rampant on the platform. In a blog post, the Google-owned video-sharing platform said the new policy expanded its definition of harassment to include implied or veiled threats. The policy applies to content and comments directed at anyone, including public officials, private individuals, and YouTube creators.

YouTube said it will no longer permit “maliciously” insulting someone based on characteristics like race, gender expression, or sexual orientation. Also banned is content that simulates violence against a person or language indicating physical violence could occur. The company also intends to crack down on targeted harassment campaigns, in which someone is bombarded with hateful comments and content over a long period of time.

YouTube will be hiring a team to screen flagged videos for prohibited content. It has already put together guidelines for weighing the context of the videos and comments to properly identify harassment. According to the company’s statement, channels that “repeatedly brush up against our harassment policy” could be punished even if no individual video violates its policy. Matt Halprin, YouTube’s global head of trust and safety, wrote, “We expect there will continue to be healthy debates over some of the decisions and we have an appeals process in place if creators believe we’ve made the wrong call on a video.”

The company says the new policy was drafted after consulting with experts on bullying, journalism, and free speech from across the political spectrum. Enforcement will roll out over the coming weeks and months. The company said it already anticipates there will be some controversy over its policy changes. Conservatives have alleged for years that YouTube and other social media platforms routinely censor right-wing voices and unpopular opinions.