Alcohol Linked To Increased Cancer Risk

A new study out of Japan has found a nearly linear link between alcohol consumption and cancer. According to the results of the study, the associations between drinking and cancer were particularly strong for cancers of the mouth, throat, stomach and colon. The study has been published online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

For the study, Masayoshi Zaitsu, MD, Ph.D., of The University of Tokyo and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and his colleagues examined 2005-2016 information from 33 general hospitals throughout Japan. The team examined clinical data on 63,232 patients with cancer and 63,232 controls matched for sex, age, hospital admission date, and admitting hospital. All reported their average daily alcohol intake and the number of years they had been drinking.

The researchers found an almost linear association between cancer risk and alcohol consumption. Even light to moderate alcohol consumption was associated with elevated cancer risks. Drinking the equivalent of six ounces of wine, 17 ounces of beer, or two ounces of whiskey a day for 10 years increased the relative risk of cancer by 5 percent. Two drinks a day for 40 years increased the relative cancer risk by 54 percent compared with a nondrinker. The overall cancer risk appeared to be the lowest at zero alcohol consumption.

The numbers held after controlling for smoking, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and other characteristics. Dr. Zaitsu commented, “One drink a day is probably not a big problem. But drinking too much over long periods of time might be dangerous. We enjoy drinking, but we need to think about it.”

The authors do note some limitations to the study. The study was conducted in Japan, where the population has a higher prevalence of genetic variations that make them slower at metabolizing alcohol. That means that the results may not be generalizable to other populations. Another issue was that the drinking history data was collected by self-reports, which can be unreliable. The researchers were also unable to control for family history of cancer, diet, or physical activity.