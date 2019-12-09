Scientist say global warming is causing birds to shrink in size

Birds are getting smaller according to David Willard, who is a retired Field Museum ornithologist in Chicago, IL.

Willard and colleagues published a study in the journal, Ecology Letters, which covered the measurement of the Windy City’s dead birds since 1978. He, as well as other museum staff, and volunteers with the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors organization have been measuring dead birds that have crashed into buildings like The McCormick Place that has a lot of glass windows.

According to the study, 70,716 dead bird specimens have been measured over the last 40 plus years, measuring their beaks, legs, mass and wing span – the standard ornithological dimensions. Willard started measuring the birds out of curiosity about seasonal trends not climate change.

But by 2016, Willard had samples from over 40 years of 52 common bird species to conduct a long term analysis of the changes in bird sizes.

Simon Griffith, who is an ecologist at the Macquarie University in Australia says Willard’s measurement of such an extensive collection of birds was amazing and was more standardized in its methodology and geology than any other previous study that has suggested climate change influences the size of birds.

Studies have shown that when the temperatures are warm, birds tend to be smaller in body size to keep cooler, while they tend to be larger when temps are colder to stay warm.

From 1978 to 2016, a span of 38 years, Willard’s records show that birds lost an average of 2.6% in body mass, legs shortened by 2.4%

Willard says that because the study documented such a large sample that involves diverse bird species it indicates that the trend in change in bird size is real and widespread.

The study also measured precipitation, and vegetation as well as other factors that could have an impact on bird size. It was determined that the strongest predictor of smaller bird size was due to the increase in summer temperatures.

Study author Benjamin Winger, who does studies on the evolution and ecology of birds at the University of Michigan, says that during years when summer temperatures were higher, bird body size got smaller, but in years when the temperatures were cooler body size increased. Winger proposes that birds become smaller to stay cooler under hotter temperatures.

Although Willard is now retired he still spends time at the Field Museum and plans to keep on measuring birds for as long as he can.