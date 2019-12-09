Facebook Selling Oculus Medium To Adobe

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has announced the planned sale of Oculus Medium to software giant Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE). Oculus Medium is a 3-D virtual reality sculpting tool used in filmmaking and video games. The terms of the sale have not yet been disclosed. An Oculus blog post indicates that Medium will remain free for people with an Oculus VR system.

Medium was launched as a mass-market art tool, but has found popularity with game developers and concept artists. Adobe 3D and Immersive Vice President Sebastian Deguy said in a statement, “Medium has been a beacon of creativity in the virtual reality space, pushing creative and technical boundaries of 3D modeling. The creative tool enables users to sculpt, model and paint in an immersive environment – to easily create characters, objects, environments, expressive works of art and more.”

Adobe has been committed to providing artists with the best 3D and immersive tools. Medium works like a traditional 3D modeling program, so it fits with Adobe’s existing offerings. Deguy says Medium will complement Adobe’s existing Substance app for 3D texturing. A statement from the company suggests that Adobe will be bringing “more features, improvements, and other developments” to Medium in 2020.

The sale of Oculus Medium may indicate a broader rethinking within Facebook about which virtual reality projects to keep in-house. The sale of Medium after the purchase of Beat Saber-maker Beat Games shows that the company is reducing investment in non-gaming creative tools. Oculus also recently relaunched a professional-oriented art app called Quill with expanded animation capabilities last August.