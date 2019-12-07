SEC Rejects NYSE’s Direct Listings Proposal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital at the same time. NYSE said it had filed with the SEC last week to allow companies going public through a direct listing to also be able to raise capital by selling new shares. The proposal has now disappeared from its website, and a spokesperson has confirmed it was rejected.

Direct listings are proving to be an increasingly popular option for companies that don’t need cash. With a direct listing, companies don’t raise new money. Instead, existing investors, who normally would have to wait for a lockup period to expire, sell into the public market. The companies going public also avoid hefty investment banking fees, which are often charged with IPOs.

Venture capital investors have generally been supportive of direct listings because they do not require them to commit to lock-up restrictions on the subsequent sale of stock. On the other hand, investors do not have the security of the restrictions on sales and the companies going public do not have the support of the investment banks. Spotify Technology SA successfully went public through a direct listing in 2018 and Slack Technologies Inc. followed this year. Both had successful market debuts, but their share prices have since struggled.

Criticisms of IPOs have been rising this year after the IPOs of several tech startups resulted in devaluation soon after the stock was sold publicly. In an IPO, the company going public sells the shares to investment banks acting as underwriters the night before, and the underwriters sell the shares to investors the following day. Lately, IPOs have tended to end in large first-day pops that benefit new investors at the expense of insiders and employees. Under NYSE’s proposed model, the shares sold during a direct listing are acquired directly at the moment of the company’s stock market debut.

The rejection is a setback for NYSE’s attempts to marry some of the benefits of direct listings with those of IPOs. The exchange operator intends to continue to discuss the matter with the SEC, however. The NYSE said in a statement, “We remain committed to evolving the direct listing product. This sort of action is not unusual in the filing process and we will continue to work with the SEC on this initiative.” It was not immediately clear what the SEC’s objections to the NYSE proposal were.