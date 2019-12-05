Drug May Help Treat Alzheimer’s Delusions

A drug that curbs delusions in Parkinson’s patients has been able to do the same for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, according to the results of a new study. The drug, pimavanserin, is a daily pill sold as Nuplazid by Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. that was approved for Parkinson’s-related psychosis in 2016. The results of the study were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease meeting in San Diego.

A study of nearly 400 patients with dementia-related psychosis (DRP) showed that pimavanserin reduced the risk of psychotic relapse in patients by nearly threefold. The study was stopped early because the benefit seemed clear. If regulators approve the drug for the new use, it could become the first treatment specifically for dementia-related psychosis and the first new medicine for Alzheimer’s in nearly two decades.

DRP is associated with neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, with studies suggesting that about 30 percent of those affected have psychosis. Psychosis commonly consists of delusions and hallucinations that can lead to anxiety, aggression, and physical and verbal abuse. Pimavanserin is thought to work by blocking a brain chemical that seems to spur delusions. The drug costs about $3,000 a month, but what patients pay can vary depending on their insurance coverage.

Dr. Jeffrey Cummings of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas helped lead the new study, which was funded by Acadia. All of the participants were given a low dose of pimavanserin for three months. Those who seemed to respond or benefit were then split into two groups where half continued on the drug and half were given dummy pills for six months, or until they had a relapse or worsening of symptoms.

Independent monitors stopped the study when they saw that those on dummy pills were nearly three times as likely as those on the drug to relapse or worsen. There were relatively few serious side effects, although headaches and urinary tract infections were more common among those on the drug. Two deaths occurred, but neither was related to the drug. Acadia now says it will seek approval for the drug to treat DRP in 2020.