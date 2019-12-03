U.S. Considers New Tariffs On French Products

The U.S. government is considering placing new tariffs on $2.4 billion in imports from France in retaliation for France’s new digital services tax. The punitive duties would be up to 100 percent on products including Champagne, handbags, and cheese. The U.S. trade agency did not specify an effective date for the proposed duties.

The French tax that sparked the move charges large multinational companies a 3 percent tax on revenue from digital services. The tax will be back-dated to early 2019, and is expected to raise about €400m this year. A U.S. government investigation subsequently found that the new digital services tax would harm about 30 U.S. technology companies, including Alphabet’s Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon.com. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said its “Section 301” investigation found that the French tax was “inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy”.

France is not alone in targeting big digital companies. Governments are frustrated by big digital companies booking earnings in low-tax countries to save as much money as possible. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the government was exploring whether to open similar investigations into the digital services taxes of Austria, Italy, and Turkey. There are also digital taxes being proposed in Canada or Britain.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called the tariff threat unacceptable and said the EU was primed to respond if the United States imposed the new tariffs. A global overhaul of digital tax rules is currently being drawn up through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. France says it will drop its digital tax as soon as an agreement is found.