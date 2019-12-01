Relic Of Jesus’ Manger Arrives In Bethlehem

Bethlehem has received an extraordinary gift from Pope Francis and the Vatican to help mark the start of the Christmas season. The pope sent a fragment of wood reputed to be from the manger where Jesus was laid after his birth to be permanently housed in the town revered as the place of Jesus’ birth. The wood piece, just a few inches long and encased in a silver-colored ornamental table-top stand, was displayed upon its arrival to throngs of excited Christians waiting to welcome the relic.

The relic is believed to have left the city some 1,400 years ago after it was donated to Pope Theodore in the seventh century by St. Sophronius, patriarch of Jerusalem. The group receiving the relic now is the Custos of the Holy Land for the Catholic Church. It is being kept at the Franciscan Church of St. Catherine, at the Church of the Nativity compound in Manger Square. The famous Church of the Nativity is traditionally known as the site where Jesus was born.

Pope Francis ordered the return of the relic as a gift. According to Brother Francesco Patton, the custodian of the Franciscan order in the Holy Land, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had asked to borrow the entire manger, but the pope elected to send the fragment to stay permanently in Bethlehem instead. It was briefly put on display in Jerusalem before continuing its journey to Bethlehem, where it was greeted by a procession of marching bands for the final portion of its journey. The rest of what is believed to be left of the manger is kept at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

The relic’s arrival coincides with Advent, the four-week period ahead of Christmas. This is high season for tourism in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. While only around 1 percent of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem are Christians, tens of thousands of Christian pilgrims are expected to travel to the city this month.

The relic of the manger is not the first religious artifact to be gifted by the Pope. In July, he gave what is believed to be fragments of St. Peter’s bones to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church. He later wrote a letter explaining that the move was intended to bring the Orthodox and Catholic churches together.